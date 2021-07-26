CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 by July 31? Here's what Education Minister said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The class 10, 12 results declaration process is ongoing. I will advise students to check the official notification only for updates on results.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: The students have long been waiting for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 results, though there is no official announcement, but Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday (July 26) told IndiaTV, "The class 10, 12 result process is ongoing. I will advise students to check the official notification only for updates on results."

The Supreme Court has already set July 31 as deadline to announce both the class 10, 12 results. Dharmendra Pradhan said, "CBSE is trying to announce the result soon." Once announced, students can check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

CBSE 10th, 12 results 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link

Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number

Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

For updates on CBSE class 10, 12 results, please visit the websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

