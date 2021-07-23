CBSE Class 10 result 2021 not declared: Fake result link being circulated on social media

Follow us on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 not announced

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not declared the result of class 10 exam. As fake class 10 result link was being circulated on social media, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma confirmed that the class 10 result has not been announced. "Not that I know. We will inform you as well," the board spokesperson said on CBSE's official whatsapp group.

As per the format set by the board for result formulation, for Class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

Image Source : CBSERESULTS.NIC.IN CBSE Class 10 fake result link

Students can check results through the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in once released.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 result will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check results via Digilocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in Click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the link that reads ‘education’ Select Class 10 passing certificate/ Class 12 passing certificate/ Class 10 marksheet/ or Class 12 marksheet Login using your mobile number registered with CBSE Your CBSE marksheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen.

For updates on CBSE class 10 result, please visit the websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

READ MORE | How to check CBSE Class 10 result 2021

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Major update released by board

Latest Education News