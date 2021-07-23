Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results not to be announced this week, board confirms

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not release results for Class 10 and Class 12 students this week, the board confirmed to India TV on Friday.

In a conversation with India TV, CBSE Examinations Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board and schools were still working in coordination to finalise accurate results. "Neither of the results will be released this week," he said.

This signals more wait for students of Class 10 and Class 12, who will be marked on the basis of an internal assessment policy as exams were not held in view of the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

Bhardwaj said that the board will also be working on Saturday (July 24) and Sunday (July 25) this week in order to process the results. The board has not yet finalised any dates for the announcement of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Earlier, on the occasion of Eid, the board had decided to keep all its regional offices, examination department and CBSE Headquarter open for functioning from 10 am till 5 pm so as to assist the schools.

With the board exams being cancelled this year, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

