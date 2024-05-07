West Bengal HS Result 2024 to be declared tomorrow, check when, and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal HS Result 2024 soon

West Bengal HS Result 2024 date and time: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the class 12th or HS exam 2024 results tomorrow, April 8. All those who appeared in the HS (Class 12) exam will be able to download their results from the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the WBCHSE HS result 2024 will be declared on April 8 at 1 pm in a press conference. However, the mark sheets will be uploaded to the official website after 3 pm. The link to the mark sheets will be accessible at the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

In order to download WB Class 12th board mark sheets, the students are required to enter their registration number or roll number and pass it handy. The registration number or roll number can be checked on the admit cards. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download West Bengal HS Result 2024.

How to download West Bengal HS Result 2024?

1. Visit wbchse.wb.gov.in, the official website.

2. On the homepage, select the 'WBCHSE Class 12 results' link

3. On the new page, enter your birth date and roll number.

4. Press the 'Submit' button

5. Check out and get the WBCHSE Class 12/2024 results

6. Save a printed copy of the results for your records

Alternative option to download WB HS 12th Result 2024 results

Students can check the following website for the latest updates on WB HS 12th Result 2024 results.

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

Where to collect WB Class 12 Result 2024 Marksheets?

After the results are declared on May 8, the original mark sheet, pass certificate, and related documents will be distributed to schools or heads of institutions within a few days.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 89.25 percent. In 2022, it was 88.44 percent out of which 90.19 per cent were boys and 86.58 per cent were female students.