Kerala SSLC Result 2024 to be declared tomorrow, check how to download

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2024 tomorrow, May 8. The announcement of the results will be made through a press conference scheduled at 3 PM. Students who appeared in the Kerala Class 10th board exam 202 will be able to download their scorecards through the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in/, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in by 4 PM.

In order to download Kerala SSLC 2024 Result, the students are required to enter their register number and date of birth to check the Kerala SSLC 2024 scorecards. The students can download scorecards by following the easy steps given below. After the announcement of the results, the board will release details of Save a Year (SAY).

How to download Kerala SSLC Result 2024?

Go to www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Select the Kerala SSLC result 2024 link

Put your birthdate and registration number on the login page

Kerala SSLC result 2024 will appear on the screen

Print or save a screenshot of Kerala's 10th result for 2024 for future reference

Alternative websites to check DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2024

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

This year, the board is releasing nearly 15 days in advance. Last year, the results were declared on May 19. In 2023, the exams were conducted between March 9 and 29 while this year, the class 10th exams were conducted from March 4 to 25. In 2023, a total of of 419,362 regular students appeared for the exams, out of which 213,801 were boys and 205,561 were girls. The overall passing percentage was 99.70 per cent.

Plus two results will be announced on THIS date!

According to the board, the result of plus two will be announced on May 9. Last year, the results were declared on May 25. Students will be able to access their mark sheets at the above mentioned official websites.