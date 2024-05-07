Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024 Tomorrow: When and Where to download MBOSE HSSLC scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Meghalaya Board MBOSE 12th Result 2024 Tomorrow

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the class 12th board exams 2024 tomorrow. As per the official announcement, the board will announce the results for the science, commerce, and vocational stream on May 8 during office hours. Once the results are declared, students who appeared in the MBSOS Board 2024 exam will be able to download their results at the official websites, mbose.in.

To download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024, students are required to enter their application number, date of birth, email ID and mobile number at the official website. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards. This year, MBOSE HSSLC 2024 exams were conducted from March 1 to 28.

Generally, MBOSE declares the results of all streams including science, commerce, and arts together. Last year, the results were declared on May 9, whereas the art stream result was declared on May 26. Once the results are out, students are advised to carefully check the information mentioned on their mark sheets such as personal details, marks secured by them in different subjects and their cumulative score.

How to download Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Scorecarads?

Visit the official website, mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'HSSLC 12th result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the required information

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024 will appear on screen

Download and save Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024 for future reference

Alternative websites to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2024

-megresults.nic.in

-indiatvnews.com

How to check Meghalaya MBOSE 12th Result 2024 via SMS?

Students can check their Meghalaya board class 12th results via SMS. They need to send the SMS to 56263 in the given format.