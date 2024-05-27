Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 announced at mahresult.nic.in, check alternative options, how to download, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of SSC Class 10 results, on May 27. The announcement of the results was made at 11 am. Students can now access their scorecards through the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in after 1 pm. To download the marksheets, students are required to use their roll number and their mother's first name. The mark sheets will be distributed to schools and students will be able to collect them from their respective schools.

The Maharashtra Board conducted SSC Class 10 exams from March 1 to 26. Around 16 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination which was conducted in two shifts. This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.81 per cent.

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Results: SSC Grading System (points)

1. 75 percent and above - Distinction

2. 60 per cent and above - First Division

3. 45 per cent to 59 per cent - Second Division

4. 35 per cent to 44 per cent - Pass Grade

5. Below 33 percent - Failed

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10: Details mentioned on the scorecard

1. Student's name

2. Roll number

3. School name

4. Father's name

5. Mother's name

6. Date-of-birth

7. Marks obtained

8. Grade

9. Pass or Fail

MSBSHSE SSC Results: How to check results via SMS?

Students and parents can check the results of SSC Class 10 from SMS in case the site crashes or there's issue with internet connectivity by following the mentioned steps:-

1. Open the SMS app.

2. Type MHSSC(space)Seat Number.

3. Send the text to - 57766.

4. The board will send the result to the same number

SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates soon

The students unable to clear the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 have several options to improve their scores. They can opt for supplementary exams, which will provide an opportunity to pass subjects they initially failed. The board will announce the schedule for the compartment tests after the results are released. Students will have to complete the application process by submitting a prescribed form before the last date. The supplementary exams are expected to take place in July.

MSBSHSE SSC Results: Verification

The verification process of answer sheets will begin on May 28 and the registration process for verification and photocopy of answer sheets will close on June 11. Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for a re-verification process of their marks. To apply for the verification process, students will have to contact their school authorities and raise a request regarding the verification. Students will have to pay the required verification fees which will be announced by the Board.