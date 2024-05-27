Monday, May 27, 2024
     
  5. Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights: Marksheet download link available at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights: Marksheet download link available at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 has been announce today, May 27. Students and parents can now download their scorecards through the official website, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in. Check how to download, link, and other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2024 14:16 IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 link
Image Source : MAHARASHTRA BOARD Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 download link activated

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has announced the class 10th (SSC) results today, May 27. The results have been announced in a press conference scheduled at 11 am. The pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details will be announced during the press conference. The students can now download their scorecards/marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. MSBSHSE Class 10th scorecard download link is accessible at the official MSBSHSE website — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.

As per the results, this year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.81 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls students is 97.21 per cent whereas it is 94.56 per cent for male students. This year, a total of 38 schools have recorded zero per cent pass result whereas more than 9,000 schools achieved 100 per cent result. 

To pass the Maharashtra Class 10th Board Exam, the students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall. In case any student fails to secure minimum marks, he/she will be considered as a failure. They will have to repeat their year. However, those who are not satisfied with their marks can request re-verification and revaluation by filling out an application form. The process will start from tomorrow, May 28 and will end on June 11.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 announced at mahresult.nic.in, check alternative options, how to download, more

How to download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in
  • Click on the 'result' tab
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra board SSC results 2024’
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number or roll number, mother's name and click on 'submit'
  • Download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights

  • May 27, 2024 1:56 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Zero per cent result in 38 schools

    A total of 38 schools have recorded zero results, meaning no students from these schools passed the Class 10 exam.

     

  • May 27, 2024 1:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Pass percentage data

    • 90% and above marks: 81,991  
    • 80-85%: 1,28,772
    • 75-80%: 1,82,033
    • 75% and above: 5,58,021 
  • May 27, 2024 1:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Konkan division data

    • Registered: 26, 836 
    • Appeared: 26,780
    • Pass: 26,517
    • Pass percentage: 99.01 per cent
  • May 27, 2024 1:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Mumbai division data

    • Registered: 3,41,184
    • Appeared: 3,39,269
    • Pass: 3,25,143
    • Pass percentage: 95.83 per cent
  • May 27, 2024 1:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Kohlapur division

    • Registered: 1,28,280
    • Appeared: 1,27,818
    • Pass: 1,24,567
    • Pass percentage: 97.45 per cent
  • May 27, 2024 1:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Amravati Division Result data

    • Registered: 1,61,049  
    • Appeared: 1,59,684
    • Pass: 1,52,631
    • Pass percentage: 95.58 per cent
  • May 27, 2024 1:23 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Latur Division Result Data

    • Registered: 1,05,789
    • Appeared: 1,04,503
    • Pass: 99,570
    • Pass percentage: 95.27 per cent
  • May 27, 2024 1:22 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Nasik Division Result Data

    • Registered: 1,97,236
    • Appeared: 1,95,582
    • Pass: 1,86,352
    • Pass percentage: 95.28 per cent
  • May 27, 2024 1:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Board SSC 2024: Pass Mark

    Students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to clear the class 10th exam.

  • May 27, 2024 1:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 download link here

    Students can now download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 can be accessed by clicking on the below link.

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 download link

     

  • May 27, 2024 1:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Result Overview

    Registered
    • Boys: 8,27,450
    • Girls:  7,32,704

    Appeared

    • Boys: 8,21,267
    • Girls: 7,28,059

    Passed

    • Boys: 7,76,630
    • Girls: 7,07,811

    Pass percentage 

    • Boys: 94.56
    • Girls: 97.21
  • May 27, 2024 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Results download link activated

    MSBSHSE SSC Results link has been activated.

  • May 27, 2024 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Results: Keep your credentials ready

    Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their scorecards. Once the login window is activated, the students will be able to download their marksheets using their date of birth and mother's name.

     

  • May 27, 2024 12:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Results: Pass percentage increases

    1. 2024: 95.81%
    2. 2023: 93.83%
    3. 2022: 96.94%
    4. 2021: 99.95%
  • May 27, 2024 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 scorecard link to be activated in 10 minutes

    Students and parents will be able to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 using their roll number, and mother name on the login page at 1 pm. Once the link is activated, students will be able to activated it at ssresult.mahahsscboard.in.

  • May 27, 2024 12:48 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Extra marks to those who excelled in extra curricular activities

    As per the information received, the board has given extra marks to those who performed better in extracurricular activities like Art, Sports, and NCC among others. A total of 78,65 students achieved these extra marks.

     

  • May 27, 2024 12:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 LIVE: Konkan's pass per centage improves

    The pass percentage of students in the Konkan division is 99.01 percent, the highest among all divisions.

     

  • May 27, 2024 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    When will the verification of answer sheets start?

    According to the MSBSHSE, SSC exam answer sheets will be verified on May 28. The registration for verification and photocopy of answer sheets will end on June 11.

  • May 27, 2024 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 10 scorecards

    • mahresult.nic.in
    • sscresult.mkcl.org
    • results.gov.in
    • results.nic.in
    • mahahsc.in
    • mahahsscboard.in
  • May 27, 2024 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    More than 9,000 schools achieved 100 per cent result

    A total of 9,382 schools achieved 100 per cent result.

     

  • May 27, 2024 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Pass percentage of past few years

    • 2024- 95.81
    • 2023- 93.83
    • 2022- 96.94
    • 2021 - 99.95
  • May 27, 2024 11:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Board SSC 2024: Scorecard link soon

    The link to the Maharashtra Board SSC 2024 will be activated after an hour. Students will be able to check their result status using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2024 Revaluation be started?

    The students can apply for the Maharashtra board Class 10 result revaluation personally or through the respective schools. The re-evaluation process will start between May 28 and June 11.

  • May 27, 2024 11:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Board SSC 2024: Zone-Wise pass percentage

    Here's the district-wise pass percentage of class 10th  board results.

    1. Konkan - 99.01%
    2. Kolhapur - 97.45% 
    3. Pune - 96.44%
    4. Mumbai - 95.83%
    5. Amravati - 95.58%
    6. Nashik - 95.28%
    7. Latur - 95.27%
    8. Chatrapati sambhaji nagar - 95.19%
    9. Nagpur - 94.73%

  • May 27, 2024 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result?

    Step 1: Go to the official websites: sscresult.mkcl.org, ssresult.mahahsscboard.in, or mahresult.nic.in

    Step 2: Go to the homepage and select the link that reads, 'Maharashtra board SSC results 2024'

    Step 3: Enter the necessary information, such as your mother's name and registration number or roll number

    Step 4: Upload and save the Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th grade results

  • May 27, 2024 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    No topper list this year too!

    The Maharashtra Board will not release toppers list for Class 10th, following their policy for Class 12th.

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2024: Exams conducted in eight mediums this year

    The MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 10 exams were conducted in a total of 8 mediums this year.

  • May 27, 2024 11:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result link be released?

    The MSBSHSE Maharashtra Class 10 Result link will be made available at 1 pm today, May 27.

  • May 27, 2024 11:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result LIVE: Girls outperformed boys

    Gender-wise, girls outperformed boys by securing 97.21 per cent marks in the class 10th exam whereas the pass percentage of male students is recorded at 94.56 per cent.

  • May 27, 2024 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    More than 5 lakh students secured distinction

    Around 5 lakh students have achieved distinction marks in the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC result 2024. 

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result LIVE: Nagpur division has lowest pass percentage

    As per results, Nagpur division has the lowest overall pass percentage. The pass percentage is recorded at 94.73%. 

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2024: Students achieves 100 per cent score in 18 subject

    This year, students achieved a 100 per cent result in 18 out of the total 72 subjects.

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result LIVE: Konkan district tops

    As per results, Konkan division gets the highest pass percentage rate of 99.01 per cent.

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:24 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Result LIVE: Pass percentage increases

    This year, the pass percentage is 1.98 percent higher than last year's.

     

  • May 27, 2024 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    95.81 per cent students pass

    The overall pass percentage for the Maharashtra SSC result 2024 is 95.81%.

  • May 27, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 declared

    Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 has been declared.

  • May 27, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Results LIVE: Press conference to start soon

    The Maharashtra Board will soon begin the press conference at the Pune headquarters of the Maharashtra Board. As per the official schedule, press conference will be held at 11 am, the result link will be made active at 1 pm today.

     
     
     
     
  • May 27, 2024 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE SSC Result direct link soon

    The students will be able to download MSBSHSE SSC Results Marksheets after 1 PM through the official website.

  • May 27, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are login credentials required to check results?

    After the announcement of the results, the students will be able to download Maharashtra HSC results using their roll number, and mother's first name on the login page. The link to the scorecards will be shared in due course of time.

     

  • May 27, 2024 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What after Maharashtra SSC Result 2024?

    After the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024, students will be able to apply for the revaluation process. The details and process will be shared during the press conference. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

     

  • May 27, 2024 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to get Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2024 original marksheet?

     Maharashtra SSC students will receive their mark sheets from their respective schools at a later date. The results will be disclosed in a press conference at 11 am today.

     

  • May 27, 2024 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    More than 100 students scored 100 per cent result last year

    Last year, around 151 students achieved a perfect score of 100 per cent. Here's a region-wise breakup.

    - Latur: 108 students
    - Aurangabad: 22 students
    - Amravati: 7 students
    - Mumbai: 6 students
    - Pune: 5 students
    - Konkan: 3 student

  • May 27, 2024 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Press conference begins in half an hour

    Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 press conference will start at 11:00 AM today, May 27. Students and parents will be able to check the scorecards after 1 PM.

  • May 27, 2024 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which division in Maharashtra ranked first last year?

    Last year, among the nine districts, Konkan district had the highest pass percentage. The pass percentages of all nine divisions are as follows:

    - Konkan – 98.11

    - Kolhapur – 96.73

    - Pune – 95.64

    - Mumbai – 93.66

    - Aurangabad – 93.25

    - Amravati – 93.22

    - Nashik – 92.67

    - Latur – 92.67

    - Nagpur – 92.05

     

  • May 27, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check MSSHSE SSC results 2024 via SMS?

    All you need to do is type SMS in the format: MHSSC(space)Seat Number and send it to 57766. Then, you will instantly receive the result status on the same number.

  • May 27, 2024 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Details mentioned on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Scorecard

    1. Student's name
    2. Roll number
    3. School name
    4. Father's name
    5. Mother's name
    6. Date-of-birth
    7. Marks obtained 
    8. Grade
    9. Pass or Fail

  • May 27, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check MSBSHSE Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 via Digilocker

    1. Go to digilocker.gov.in, the DigiLocker website

    2. Select the sign-up link  

    3. Enter the necessary login information

    4. Select the Maharashtra Board or MSBSHSE under the 'education' category

    5. Select the Maharashtra SSC exam 2024 result

    6. Enter your information, including your roll number, and your screen will display the Maharashtra SSC result

    7. Save the Maha Class 10 result 2024 by downloading it

  • May 27, 2024 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 Passing Marks

    A student must score at least 30 per cent marks to be considered pass in class 10th board exam.

  • May 27, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Marksheets

    - mahresult.nic.in

    - sscresult.mkcl.org

    - sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

    - results.digilocker.gov.in

  • May 27, 2024 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024?

    Students and parents can check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org or sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
    2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Maharashtra board SSC results 2024’
    3. It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and click on  'submit'
    4. Download Maharashtra board SSC results 2024 and save it for future reference
  • May 27, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Date and time?

    As per the official notice, Class 10 Maharashtra board result will first be announced at 11 am and the direct link to check the result will be made live at 1 pm.  

     

