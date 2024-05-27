Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights: Marksheet download link available at mahresult.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : MAHARASHTRA BOARD Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 download link activated

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024 Highlights: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has announced the class 10th (SSC) results today, May 27. The results have been announced in a press conference scheduled at 11 am. The pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details will be announced during the press conference. The students can now download their scorecards/marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. MSBSHSE Class 10th scorecard download link is accessible at the official MSBSHSE website — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.

As per the results, this year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.81 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls students is 97.21 per cent whereas it is 94.56 per cent for male students. This year, a total of 38 schools have recorded zero per cent pass result whereas more than 9,000 schools achieved 100 per cent result.

To pass the Maharashtra Class 10th Board Exam, the students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall. In case any student fails to secure minimum marks, he/she will be considered as a failure. They will have to repeat their year. However, those who are not satisfied with their marks can request re-verification and revaluation by filling out an application form. The process will start from tomorrow, May 28 and will end on June 11.

How to download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024?