Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024 out, 93.03 per cent pass; check how to download scorecards

Follow us on Image Source : BSEM Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024 out

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has announced the class 10th board exam results today, May 27 at 3 pm. All those who appeared in the said exam can now download their scorecards using their credentials including roll number, and roll code on the login page. The scorecard link can be accessible at the official website, bsem.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.03 per cent. The pass percentage recorded this year is the highest for government schools in Manipur in the last 10 years, as per BSEM. Gender-wise, there is a marginal difference in the pass percentage of girls and boys students. As per the results, the overall pass percentage of the girl students is 93 per cent whereas it is 93.07 per cent for male students.

Manipur HSLC 10th 2024 exams were conducted between March 15 and April 3 in a pen-paper mode wherein 37,547 students appeared in the exam, of which, 17,678 are boys and 17,253 are girls. The board exam was conducted across 154 centres, including 63 centres in the hills and 91 in the valley amid heavy security measures.

School-wise Manipur HSLC pass percentage

Government: 83.34 per cent

Aided: 92.74 per cent

Private: 95.93 percent

District-wise Manipur HSLC pass percentage (Best Performing)

Thoubal: 99.04 percent

Tengnoupal: 99.65 per cent

District-wise Manipur HSLC pass percentage (lowest performing)

Jiribam: 50.74 per cent

Kamjong: 65.46 per cent

Where to collect Manipur HSLC original marksheets?

Students can collect their printed or original marksheets from their respective schools after the declaration of the results. As per the official information, the students can collect their marksheets from June 14, 2024. Provisional Certificate-cum-Grade Statement for the H.S.L.C. Examination, 2024 will be issued from May 31 on payment of Rs. 1500 (with Rs. 100/- application form). Students can now check their Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024 online by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, manresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your required credentials in the designated fields

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024 for future reference

Alternative websites to check Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2024

bsem.nic.in

manresults.nic.in

result.bosem.in

Details mentioned on Scorecards

Students can check the following details on their scorecards/mark sheets. In case of any discrepancy, they may contact the exam authority for rectification.

Candidate Name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects

Marks scored

Minimum required marks

Total marks scored

Grade

Percentage

What's next?

Students who fail to achieve minimum marks in the class 10th board exam, will have to repeat their academic year. To appear in the Manipur HSLC 2025 exam as regular student, will have to be re-admitted to Class-X in their respective schools within 45 days of the date of announcement of the results. The schools are to send the names of such newly admitted students to the Board within 60 days of the announcement of the result. Internal marks for these re-admitted students are to be entered in the application form.

What are re-scrutiny dates?

Students who wish to re-scrutinize their answer scripts can do so from June 3 to 15 on payment of f Rs. 2100/- (non-refundable) per subject. No application after the due date will be entertained.