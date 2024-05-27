Manipur BSEM Class 10 Results to be out today, check when and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : BOSEM Manipur BSEM Class 10 Results

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur is all set to announce the results of Class 10 today, May 27 at 3 pm. As per media reports, the results will get declared mostly online without any press conference. Students can check their results on the official website - result.bosem.in or manresults.nic.in. To access the results, students will have to enter their exam roll number as login credentials.

The board will also be declaring the overall pass percentage, list of top-performing districts, and other details. Students will require a minimum score of 33 percent to pass the exam.

The original mark sheets will get distributed by the school authorities as the mark sheets available online are considered provisional.

The exam was conducted by the board in a single shift, from March 15 to April 3. A total of 37,715 students of which, 18,628 girls and 19,087 boys appeared for the HSLC Class 10 exams.

Manipur BSEM Class 10 Results: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Before downloading the results, students should make sure to check the following details mentioned in the scorecard -

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Subjects

Name of exams

Marks

Grade

Manipur BSEM Class 10 Results: How to check results online?

Students can follow the mentioned steps to check their results:-

Visit the official websites of the Manipur board - result.bosem.in or manresults.nic.in. Click on the link 'Manipur HSLC result 2024'. Login with the exam roll number and other required credentials and click submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Save and download it for future reference.

Manipur BSEM Class 10 Results: How to check results using DigiLocker?

Go to the official website or app of DigiLocker. Login with the registered number or Aadhar number. Click on the education section and select the Manipur board. Select the Class 10 result link from the drop-down list. A new window will open. Enter the roll number and other details. The result will be displayed. Save and download it for future reference.

Division system:

MARKS DIVISION 80 percent marks or above in a particular subject Letter 300 marks and above the average 1st division 225 marks and above but below 300 2nd division 165 marks and above but below 225 3rd division

Manipur Board HSLC Result 2024: Re-Scrutiny

The students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-scrutinizing their answer scripts for the HSLC examination in June. Students will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,100 will be required, including the cost of application, per subject. The re-scrutiny results will be announced in the month of July tentatively.

Manipur Board HSLC Result 2024: Compartment Exams

The students who appeared for HSLC exams in all subjects but failed in one subject can opt for a compartmental examination, to be held in August 2024 tentatively. Students can apply through their respective schools for the compartment exams.

Manipur BSEM HSLC Results: 2023 Topper list

Rank 1 - Rahul Laishram (586 marks)

Rank 2 - Nongmaithem Dhanajeet (585 marks)

Rank 2 - Tanishq Tongbram (585 marks)

Rank 3 - Menaka Huidrom (584 marks)

Rank 3 - Jesia Khwairakpam (584 marks)

Rank 4 - Ashapriya Nongthombam (581 marks)

Rank 5 - Jeneva Khangembam (580 marks)

Last year, 37,870 students appeared out of which 31,365 students passed the examination and the pass percentage was recorded to be 82.82 percent.