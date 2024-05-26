Odisha Class 10th Result 2024 out, here's the direct link to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Odisha Class 10th Result 2024 results: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Sunday declared the Class 10th examination result. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their marks by visiting the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Students can check their BSE Odisha board results by entering their login details, including their registration number, email ID, and date of birth.

How to check Class 10th Result 2024

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024 link

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Girls outshined boys in examination

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.07 per cent. According to a press note issued by the BSE, this year, girls have outshined boys in the examination. The pass percentage of girl students stood at 96.73 per cent while that of boys was 95.39 per cent.

As many as 2,644 schools have recorded 100 per cent results, it said. While Khurda district registered the highest pass percentage of 97.98 in the state, Nuapada district reported the lowest pass percentage of 93.91 per cent.

Students who have not achieved their desired results can apply for rechecking from May 29 to June 12. Additionally, registration for the supplementary examination will commence from June 10.

Furthermore, the BSE has announced the results of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination and the Madhyama exam. Approximately 59.88 percent of students have passed the SOSC examination, while 98.12 percent have passed the Madhyama examination.

