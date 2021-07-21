Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE CBSE extends deadline for finalising Class 12 results. Here's when to expect results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date for finalising the Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier, July 22 deadline was set by the board.

"As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity. However, last date i.e. 22.07.2021 is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these," Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an official release.

The release said that the CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers.

"Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from 22.07.21 to 25.07.21 (5 pm). Further, it is requested that schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately," it said.

Image Source : CBSE CBSE extends deadline for finalising Class 12 results

According to sources, board will take another 8-10 days to process the results and finally declare them.

READ MORE: CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Major update released by board

Latest Education News