CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Major update released by board

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it has set July 22 as the last date for schools to finalise Class 12 results. Even as the board will observe a gazetted holiday on July 21 on the occasion of Eid, it will keep all its regional offices, examination department and CBSE Headquarter open for functioning from 10 am till 5 pm so as to assist the schools, CBSE said.

"You are aware that the country is celebrating Eid on July 21. Accordingly, July 21 has been declared as a Gazetted Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the results of Classes 10 and 12. For finalising the Class 12 result, last date is July 22. It is informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/whatsapp etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action," Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to principals.

The CBSE said it aims to meet the deadline of completing the Class 12 results, and is committed to provide best of the services to the schools.

"I am sure that together we can meet the deadline of completing the Class 12 result and in this process schools may face some problems given result is prepared in this manner for the first time. However, CBSE is committed to provide best of the services to the schools," he said.

Once declared, students will be able to download their Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

