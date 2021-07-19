Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Result not to be announced tomorrow, board confirms. Check details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce Class 10 results on July 20, the board has confirmed. Once declared, students will be able to download their Class 10 mark sheets for the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

In a conversation with India TV, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board, in coordination with schools, was still meticulously compiling the data so as to ensure fair and absolute results for the students.

"Contrary to speculations, the CBSE is not going to announce Class 10 results on July 20 (Tuesday). The board, along with schools, is working day and night to compile data, and release results that are fair, absolute and without any abberation for our students. As soon as the due process is complete, we will declare the results," he said.

CBSE Class 10 students will be awarded marks based on an assessment scheme devised in the absence of board examinations. The results for Class 10 students will be prepared analysing their performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

For Class 12 students, the board had last week directed schools affiliated to it to complete tabulation and moderation of marks in a time-bound manner so that the result can be declared by July 31. The portal for finalisation and moderation of results will open from July 16 to July 22.

The board examinations were cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid-19. Now, the results will be declared on the basis of an alternated assessment policy announced by CBSE that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

