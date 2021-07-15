CBSE Class 12 result 2021 by July 31: Portal for moderation of Class 11, 12 marks open tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 12 result will be announced by July 31

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the tabulation portal for the moderation of class 11 and 12 theory marks on Friday (July 16). As per the official notice, the schools will get time to moderate the scores uploaded till July 22. The class 12 result will be announced by July 31. "If any school is left to complete the moderation within stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31," the CBSE notification mentioned.

The board has already set the evaluation criteria to assess class 12 students. As per the board, the students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

Once released, the students can check results through the website - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Here is the broad pattern of distribution of students' total marks

Image Source : CBSE WEBSITE Pattern of distribution of marks

Meanwhile, the class 10 result will be announced by July 20. Controller of Exam Sanyam Bhardwaj told IndiaTV, "We are trying to announce the result by July 20. But, it's too early to confirm, as the result declaration process can be delayed if the schools take time to send the internal assessment marks. The result will surely be announced this month."

For Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

