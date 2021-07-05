CBSE anounces special scheme for next Class 10, 12 board exams - 3 major decisions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE anounces special scheme for next Class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced its special assessment scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2021-22 session.

CBSE'S SPECIAL SCHEME

'Academic session to be divided into two terms'

According to the CBSE, the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This is done to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes 10 and 12 exams at the end of the academic session.

'Syllabus to be rationalised'

The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board dated 31 March 2021. Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum. the CBSE said.

Efforts will be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

