Board exam results 2021: CBSE launches helpline numbers for schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released helpline numbers to assist teachers and school faculty, when they face any problems regarding preparation of board exam results of classes 10 and 12. Schools can contact on these numbers on any of the working days and avail help regarding any problem.

Schools can call on the following numbers to seek help: 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590. For technical assistance, schools can contact on 9311226591.

Apart from the helpline numbers, email IDs are also created and released for assistance. For class 10th, class-10-result@cbseshiksha.in and for class 12th, class-12-result@cbseshiksha.in are the email IDs generated. Schools can send their queries alongwith the school name, address and phone number.

According to the instructions issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, if any school has any problem regarding the calculation of the numbers of students, then they can mail or call the helpline number issued.

Last week, CBSE had informed the Supreme court that results will be declared on or before July 31, 2021.

