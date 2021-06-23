Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister to address students' concerns on June 25

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will address concerns of students surrounding the CBSE board examinations on June 25. He will respond to queries sent by students at 4 pm via social media.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister, who was recently hospitalised for post-COVID complications, also updated about his health status saying that he is feeling fine now.

"My dear students, I am getting all your messages and communication. You have also expressed concern for my health. I thank you all and wish to convey that I am feeling quite better now," he wrote in a series of tweets.

"You (students) have also raised some concerns and doubts. But I was not able to connect with you because of my ongoing treatment in hospital. If you have any questions related to CBSE board exams, please send those to me via Twitter, Facebook or mail. I will try to answer your queries via social media on June 25 at 4 pm," the minister said.

As per CBSE's evaluation criteria, the class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in class 10 (30 per cent weightage), class 11 (30 per cent weightage) and class 12 (40 per cent weightage).

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had rejected pleas challenging the cancellation of board examinations. The apex court also upheld the assessment schemes forumulated by CBSE and ICSE.

