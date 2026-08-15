World leaders extend 80th Independence Day greetings to India, hail country's global stature and ties

New Delhi:

As India marked its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, world leaders from Washington to Kathmandu extended their heartfelt greetings to India, praising its democratic journey, regional and global ties. Leaders from United States, Israel, Nepal highlighted its growing global stature and it's role in maintaining peace and harmony with neighbouring countries.

United States

Wishing warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever. From defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous..."

Israel

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog congratulated President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi on the country's 80th Independence Day. "On behalf of the State of Israel, heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all beloved citizens of India! I hope that we will continue to strengthen this beautiful friendship between Israel and India," he wrote on X.

Singapore

Singapore president Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated India on the “joyous occasion” through a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. "On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations to your excellency and the people of India on the joyous occasion of country's 80th Independence Day," he wrote.

Nepal

Nepal PM Balendra Shah - "On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Narendra Modi and the friendly people and Government of India. May the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen in the years ahead."

Maldives

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu - "I extend warmest greetings to Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government and the friendly people of India on the joyous occasion of their 80th Independence Day.

Eight decades of Independence reflect the aspirations, resilience and enduring spirit of the Government and people of India. On this auspicious occasion, I reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Maldives to further advance our close partnership built upon mutual respect, shared prosperity and enduring friendship between our two peoples."

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