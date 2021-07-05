Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE CBSE Board Exams 2022: Here's when and how the board plans to conduct Term I, Year End exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that the academic session will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each. According to the board, exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

In an official release, the CBSE said the decision was taken to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes 10 and 12 exams at the end of the academic session.

WHEN WILL TERM I EXAMS BE CONDUCTED

The CBSE said, at the end of the first term, the board will organize Term I Examination in a flexible schedule to be conducted between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of country and abroad.

It said that the dates for conduct of examinations will be notified subsequently.

HOW WILL TERM I EXAMS BE CONDUCTED

According to the CBSE, question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. Duration of the test will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalized syllabus of Term I only (i.e. approx. 50% of the entire syllabus). Question Papers will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with marking scheme.

The board said that exams will be conducted under the supervision of the External Center Superintendents and Observers appointed by CBSE.

Meanwhile, the responses of students will be captured on OMR sheets which, after scanning may be directly uploaded at CBSE portal or alternatively may be evaluated and marks obtained will be uploaded by the school on the very same day. The final direction in this regard will be conveyed to schools by the Examination Unit of the Board, it said.

Marks of the Term I Examination will contribute to the final overall score of students.

WHEN WILL TERM II/YEAR END EXAMS BE CONDUCTED

CBSE said, at the end of the second term, the board would organize Term II or Year end Examination based on the rationalized syllabus of Term II only (i.e. approximately 50% of the entire syllabus). This examination would be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the Board.

HOW WILL TERM II/YEAR END EXAMS BE CONDUCTED

The paper will be of 2 hours duration and have questions of different formats (case-based/situation based, open ended- short answer/long answer type).

In case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examination, a 90 minute MCQ based exam will be conducted at the end of the Term II also.

will be conducted at the end of the Term II also. Marks of the Term II Examination would contribute to the final overall score.

