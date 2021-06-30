'Cancel CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Private, Patrachar exams': Review plea in Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Review plea in SC seeks cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Compartment, Private, Patrachar exams

A review petition was filed in Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking cancellation of Private/Compartment/Patrachar examinations for CBSE Class 12 students. The petition has sought review of the June 22 order which had approved the CBSE decision to cancel regular Class 12 exams and its scheme for objective assessment.

According to the petition, the review of the June 22 order is sought only to the extent it relates to CBSE Compartment/Private and Patrachar students.

Filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, the petition has sought striking down of Clause 29 of the policy decision dated June 17 as notified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and directions for declaration of results of Private, Compartment and Patrachar students on the basis of objective methodology by July 31.

The review has been sought so that "no prejudice" is caused to the students in securing admission for higher classes in India and abroad in the upcoming academic session.

Presenting the grounds for the case, the petitioner stated that this category of students had already lost one precious year of education and now due to CBSE's "discriminatory policy" and Clause 29, they will be forced to lose another year of education.

While approving the CBSE's objective assessment scheme for regular Class 12 students on June 22, the apex court had observed that the scheme provides that an examination would be duly conducted in which all the compartment candidates can appear as private candidates. The court had said that such examinations will be conducted between August 15 and September 15 and the results would be declared at the earliest.

The review petition has sought declaration of results of Class 12 CBSE Private/Compartment/Patrachar students using the objective assessment formula adopted for regular students by July 31.

