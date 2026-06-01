RCB's golden days: From being chasers to two-time winners, how Bengaluru built the champion team?

New Delhi:

"We've had to wait for so long and then just to have a group of guys where you feel like you're stepping onto the ground, you don't need to be the one to step up every time," Virat Kohli's statement to the broadcaster after winning the second straight IPL title sums up how far this team has come in its journey. From chasers to now two-time winners. Life for RCB and their fans has changed in these two years.

2023 and 2024 were the last years when the RCB fans had to deal with the agony and the heartbreaks that never seemed to end. A team built with superstars, with such a huge and loyal fanbase, that had never won an IPL title. Until 2025 and 2026. The two turnarounds, the two years in which RCB assembled a team, not just dependent on its stars, but with playing their roles to perfection, especially the bowling unit that shined in the last two seasons.

RCB assembled champion bowling side, Patidar at the centre of it

The bowling had been an open weakness of RCB in their previous heartbreaks. They spent a lot of time building this facet, a key one. As many say, batters win you matches, but bowlers win you tournaments.

Rajat Patidar deserves a lot of credit for it. Not only for being the captain. But for clearly communicating the lagging area of the team on being inquired what the team needs to work on. "We need to build a gun pace attack," Patidar had said on getting to know the prospect of leading RCB two years ago and on being asked about what the team needs to work on.

And boy, they did just that. They brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood to their roster ahead of IPL 2025, spending Rs 23.25 crore combined on the duo. What big buys. What big outcomes. Hazlewood architected the championship run in 2025 with 22 wickets in 12 matches. Bhuvi wasn't much behind with 17 in 14 outings.

Cut to 2026. Bhuvi takes it over from the Aussie star with 28 wickets from 16 matches. Hazlewood plays a supportive role with 15 scalps in 13. In between came Rasikh Salam Dar, a new revelation for Bengaluru who took 19 wickets in 12 matches. Three gun pacers, as Patidar wanted two years ago.

A team not revolving around one or two

While the bowling has come a long way in making RCB a beast team, the batting unit has also spread to match winners across different positions and with clear role plans. There is still the gold standard Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer for the franchise this time too, having made 675 runs in 16 matches despite ducks in two of them.

But he is not alone, as he said after the win. There is a basher in Patidar. There is a Devdutt Padikkal, who has rediscovered himself at RCB, being the enforcer at No.3. There is a Tim David, bestowed with the responsibility of finishing matches. There is Venkatesh Iyer, who has played some sensationally impactful knocks ever since Phil Salt suffered a finger injury. And then there was also a Krunal Pandya, the clutch player, who has done so well with both bat and ball.

His unorthodox bowling, wherein he sent bouncers and fast balls frequently, has been so difficult to negotiate. His mingy economy is another strong factor. And then his rejuvenated batting, having played a couple of clutch innings to win the matches single-handed with the bat, including that epic 73 against the Mumbai Indians in the league stage. He has come a long way.

As have RCB. From being chasers, they have become a champion team. Not just built around the Kohlis, the de Villiers, or the Gayles. But around players with role clarity, condition-tailored and match winners, all of whom are not dependent on just one or two, but feed off each other. As Kohli said, they "just have a group of guys where you feel like you're stepping onto the ground, you don't need to be the one to step up every time", RCB are no longer the ones chasing the other teams. They are the ones to be chased now by the other pack. Maybe not for eternity, but if they keep evolving, the golden days are here to stay.