CBSE Class 10 result by July 20, says top board official

CBSE Class 10 result likely to be announced by July 20

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education will try to announce the result of class 10 exam by next Tuesday (July 20), Controller of Exam Sanyam Bhardwaj told IndiaTV.

"This time the evaluation process is not in the hands of the board. The marks tabulation process is being done by the schools, and if the board gets the data from schools within this week, then the result can be announced on the said deadline by July 20, but not this week," Sanyam said.

"We are trying to announce the result by July 20. But, it's too early to confirm, as the result declaration process can be delayed if the schools take time to send the internal assessment marks. The result will surely be announced this month," he added.

The CBSE had earlier directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing the class 10, 12 results, and send a complete report duly signed by officials by July 12.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in a letter earlier stated, "In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the tabulation policy of the board."

Regarding the Class 12 result, Bhardwaj said the class 12 result will be announced following the 10th result.

For Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

The students can check results through the website- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in once announced.

