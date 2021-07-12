Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Will CBSE Class 10, 12 results be announced this week? Here's what top official said

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce Class 10, Class 12 board results this week. Earlier, the board had informed the Supreme Court that it would declare the results by July 31.

Students were expecting an announcement for the results of Class 10 students this week, however, it will take some more time.

In a conversation with India TV, Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations for CBSE said that the board was still compiling the data and processing the results.

"The results for Class 10 and Class 12 will not be released this week. We are still compiling data and process is underway. Meanwhile, we will issue a circular for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board."

For Class 12, evaluation will be based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11 and pre-board exams. According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

For Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken. For Class 11, the 30 per cent marks based on theory component of final exam will be taken and for Class 12, the 40 per cent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken.

Once declared, students will be able to check CBSE results on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

