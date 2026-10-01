In a first, NBEMS releases NEET PG answer key, response sheet 2026 - download link here

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 answer key, response sheet has been released, the candidates can check and download NEET PG answer key, response sheet on the official website - nbe.edu.in. This is for the first time, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET PG answer key and response sheet.

NEET PG scorecard link got activated earlier on September 24, the candidates can check and download NEET PG scorecard PDF on the official website - nbe.edu.in. NEET PG was held on August 30, while re-exam conducted on September 5.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Now, select "NEET PG" tab on the official portal

Click on the application link tab and then login button

Enter the user ID and password and click on login

Now, click on the NEET PG answer key, response sheet link

NEET question ID along with answer key and response sheet will be displayed

Save it and take a print out to be used for further reference.

How to download NEET PG scorecard at nbe.edu.in

To download NEET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG scorecard PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link

NEET PG toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen.

Save NEET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Meet the NEET PG toppers

The topper (AIR 1) has secured 641 marks, AIR 2 obtained 633 marks, AIR 3 - 626 marks.

AIR 1 - 641 marks

AIR 2 - 633 marks

AIR 3 - 626 marks

AIR 4, 5, 6, 7 - 625 marks

AIR 8 - 621 marks

AIR 9, 10 - 620 marks.

For details on NEET PG 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

Also Read:

NEET PG merit list 2026 OUT at nbe.edu.in; meet the toppers and their scores