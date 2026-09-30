NEET to be held online from 2027? Centre working on national CBT infra strategy for entrance

New Delhi:

Is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2027) going to be held online from 2027? As per report, the Ministry of Education is developing a national examination-grade computer-based testing (CBT) infrastructure strategy to ensure a seamless transition of medical entrance from the pen-and-paper to online mode, said officials.

The plan to conduct NEET in online mode is under active consideration, however, a final decision will be taken after receiving the report from the Nandan Nilekani-led task force set up to overhaul India's public examination systems, official said as reported by PTI.

"A national examination-grade CBT infrastructure strategy is being formulated to close the geographic gap in test-centre availability, standardise centre-level examination-grade specifications and to permit the migration to CBT from the pen-and-paper mode examinations. The strategy is under active consideration based on a multi-model sourcing architecture," a senior Ministry of Education official told PTI, on the condition of anonymity.

"The possible migration of NEET (UG) from the pen-and-paper mode to CBT, including the design of the transition, the sequencing, the infrastructure prerequisites, and the equity implications for rural, women and low-connectivity-district candidates, is being worked upon. "However, the recommendations of the High-Level Task Force on exam reforms in structured consultation and concurrence of the Health Ministry and National Medical Commission are awaited," the official said.

The move comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA, the nodal autonomous body that conducts the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions.



NEET UG 2026: What are the key differences between pen-and-paper and CBT mode?

Pen-and-paper mode

Candidates need to use pen or pencil for pen-and-paper mode

The pen-and-paper mode is less flexible as once you mark an option, it's very difficult to erase and choose right option again

For pen-and-paper mode, results take much time as the re-evaluation sets to be held manually

For pen-and-paper mode, the exam needs to be held in a specific date

In pen-and-paper mode, there are chances of paper leak, malpractices.

CBT mode

Candidates need to use answer the questions in digital mode through the use of a keyboard and mouse

Candidates can choose options or delete it easily. Candidates can move text or jump questions

For the computer-based mode, students can expect their result faster as the mode of evaluation will be held in digital mode

For the CBT mode, exam can be held in multiple dates and shifts

The CBT mode is vulnerable to software issues, online hacks.

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