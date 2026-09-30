IISc tops among Indian institutes at THE World University Rankings 2027, placed 254th globally

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is the highest-ranked Indian institution in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027 with 254th position globally. The IISc has secured an overall score of 57, including 62.1 in teaching, 58.6 in research environment, 51.5 in research quality, 98.0 in industry and 31.1 in international outlook.

The next best Indian institute as per the global ranking is Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences which featured between 326 and 350 band, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences between 451 and 500 band, Jamia Millia Islamia - 510-550 band.

THE World University Rankings 2027: Top education institutes in India

IISc Bengaluru - Rank 254

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - 326-350 band

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - 451-500 band

Jamia Millia Islamia, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), LPU - 510-550 band

IIT Indore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Sharda University - 651-700 band

Jawaharlal Nehru University - 701-800 band

University of Delhi - 701-800 band

Panjab University - 701-800 band

University of Hyderabad - 801-1000 band.

Meanwhile, the THE World University Rankings 2027 showed Asian campuses resuming their march up the table after a brief pause last year. China’s Tsinghua University has climbed to 11th spot, it overtook Switzerland’s ETH Zurich. The Peking University has bagged 13th spot, National University of Singapore (NUS) obtained 15th place.

The UK and US continue to dominate the top 10, the University of Oxford bagged the top spot for the 11th consecutive year, while Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the second spot, Princeton and Stanford shared third place. The US and UK has dominated the top 10 spot in the global rankings.

THE World University Rankings 2027: Top institutes

University of Oxford: Rank 1

Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Rank 2

Princeton University, Stanford University: Rank 3

University of Cambridge: Rank 5

Harvard University: Rank 6

California Institute of Technology: Rank 7

Imperial College London: Rank 8

University of California, Berkeley, Yale University: Rank 9.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 feature 2,297 universities from 115 countries, up from 2,191 universities in the previous edition.

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India has second-highest number of institutes in global rankings after US: THE World University Rankings 2026