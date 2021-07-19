CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced tomorrow? Here's what official has said

Follow us on CBSE 10th Result release date and time

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has earlier set to announce the result of class 10 exam by Tuesday (July 20). But, the board official could not confirm the result date replying to IndiaTV in the official whatsapp group.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "Will let you know as and when date is confirmed." Further, when asked, if the result declaration has been delayed, the CBSE official said, "Can't say now. These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools."

Controller of Exam, Sanyam Bhardwaj earlier said, "We are trying to announce the result by July 20. But, it's too early to confirm, as the result declaration process can be delayed if the schools take time to send the internal assessment marks. The result will surely be announced this month."

The CBSE had earlier directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing the class 10, 12 results, and send a complete report to the board. "In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the tabulation policy of the board," the controller of exam stated in an official statement.

For Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken. The class 12 students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

The students can check results through the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in once released.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check results via Digilocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in Click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the link that reads ‘education’ Select Class 10 passing certificate/ Class 12 passing certificate/ Class 10 marksheet/ or Class 12 marksheet Login using your mobile number registered with CBSE Your CBSE marksheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen.

Digilocker App

Install the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or App Store

Tap on ‘Access DigiLocker’

Enter your name as per what is mentioned on your Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as on your Aadhaar card

Select your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a PIN at your convenience

Enter your Email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Set a username.

For updates on CBSE class 10 result, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

