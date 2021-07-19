CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be out soon. Here's how to check result without Roll Number on Digilocker

Follow us on Image Source : PTI How to check CBSE 10th Result 2021 without Roll Number

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the CBSE 10th Result 2021 very soon. Students who are waiting for the release of their results should note that though the official date for the release of CBSE 10th Result 2021 is July 20, there is a possibility of a delay. However, the big concern remains on how to check your board results without a roll number?

This year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE exams were cancelled even before the schools could release the admit cards for students. Hence, the students are now worried about how to check their CBSE 10th Result 2021.

Not just for Class 10, a similar situation also stands for Class 12 students. Schools affiliated to the CBSE board are now waiting for directions from the board, on how to check CBSE 10th Result 2021.

CBSE 10th Result 2021

Generally, the board shares all roll numbers with the affiliated schools, once students register for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2021. This year, the schools have not shared the roll numbers with students as the admit cards were not released. Now, teachers, principals and even students are seeking clarity on how to check their CBSE 10th Result 2021 without having a roll number.

CBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check on Digilocker

Students should note that the CBSE shares the marksheets of all students on Digilocker, which does not require students to enter their roll number. The portal and the result can be easily accessed by using the Aadhar Card number or the mobile number, using which the students had registered with the CBSE.

The DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

Last year, the board had also introduced a Facial Recognition system whereby the students could access their documents by using their face. This facility is also available on Digilocker in case students do not have an Aadhar card.

Here's how students can check their CBSE 10th Result 2021 on Digilocker

Digilocker Website

1. Visit digilocker.gov.in

2. Click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the link that reads ‘education’

3. Select Class 10 passing certificate/ Class 12 passing certificate/ Class 10 marksheet/ or Class 12 marksheet

4. Login using your mobile number registered with CBSE

5. Your CBSE marksheet/certificate will be displayed on the screen

Digilocker App

1. Install the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or App Store

2. Tap on ‘Access DigiLocker’

3. Enter your name as per what is mentioned on your Aadhaar card

4. Enter your date of birth as on your Aadhaar card

5. Select your gender

6. Enter your mobile number

7. Set a PIN as per your convenience

8. Enter your Email ID

9. Enter your Aadhaar number

10. Submit the details

11. Set a username

Students should note that apart from results, CBSE migration certificates will also be available on the DigiLocker platforms.

