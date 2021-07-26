NTA conducted 72 exams till now: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted 72 entrance examinations till now, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 26. Of the 72 entrance exams, four were held in offline (pen and paper) based mode, and 68 in computer-based (CBT) mode.

The National Testing Agency was set up in 2018 as a premier, specialised, autonomous body to conduct various entrance exams- NEET (UG), JEE (Main), DUET, JNUEE, AISSEE, other entrance exams. The entrance exams are being held for admission to engineering, medical colleges, higher educational institutions.

Regarding application fees for various entrance exams, the minister said, "as NTA is a self-sustained organisation, the fees charged from the candidates are kept at the minimum for meeting the input costs and administrative costs only."

The minister also informed that to help candidates from rural areas, NTA has created a network of Test Practice Centres (TPCs) to enable them to practice the previous years question papers through mock tests.

Also, the newly launched mobile app 'National Test Abhyas' will help candidates to practice mock tests for engineering, medical entrance- JEE Main and NEET, Dharmendra Pradhan told.

