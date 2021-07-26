Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021 declared, 100% pass

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Board class 12 result available at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) Haryana has declared the result of class 12 exam on Monday (July 26). This is for the first time, the pass percentage recorded 100 per cent. Nearly, 13,500 students got above 99 per cent marks.Over 2 lakh (2,27,585) students enrolled for the 12th exam can check the class 12 result on the official website- bseh.org.in. Apart from it, the class 12th result will also be available on the private websites - indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

The class 12 exam was earlier canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The students will be assessed on the basis of 10th and 11th marks, class 12 internal assessments, and practical exams. The maximum weightage (60 per cent) will be given to class 12 marks, 30 per cent to class 10 and 10 per cent to class 10.

Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on 'Class 12 exam result link' Enter log-in credentials- registration number and roll number Class 12 results will be appeared on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021: Direct link

The class 12 result is now available at the website- bseh.org.in. Here's the direct link to get result.

Students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the 12th exams.

