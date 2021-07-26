Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021 to be announced today: Official

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/ BSEH The class 12 result will be announced on July 26 at 2:30 pm

BSEH Haryana Board 12th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) Haryana will announce the result of class 12 exam on Monday, July 26. BSEH President Jagbir Singh told IndiaTV that the class 12 result will be declared at 2:30 pm today.

Once released, candidates can check the class 12 result on the official website- bseh.org.in. Apart from it, the class 12th result will also be available on the private websites - indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

The class 12 exam was earlier canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The students will be assessed on the basis of 10th and 11th marks, class 12 internal assessments, and practical exams. The maximum weightage (60 per cent) will be given to class 12 marks, 30 per cent to class 10 and 10 per cent to class 10.

Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on 'Class 12 exam result link' Enter log-in credentials- registration number and roll number Class 12 result will be appeared on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The class 10 exam result was earlier announced on June 11. Students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the 12th exams.

