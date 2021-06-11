Haryana Board BSEH Class 10 result 2021 today; check websites, direct link

Image Source : PTI/ FILE BSEH Class 10 result 2021 to be announced at 2:30 pm today

Haryana Board BSEH Class 10 result 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the result of class 10 exam today. Over 3 lakh students had enrolled for the 10th exam which was later cancelled in view of the pandemic.

Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh confirmed IndiaTV that the result will be announced at 2:30 pm. Students can check the result through the website- bseh.org.in, once released.

BSEH Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on class 10 exam result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the class 12 exam has also been cancelled. Though the result date has not been announced, but it is expected to be announced soon. The students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in 10th, 12th exams.

