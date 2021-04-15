Haryana Board Class 10th exams 2021 cancelled

Image Source : PTI The class 12 exam was earlier scheduled from April 20

Haryana Board 10th exams 2021: The Haryana government has cancelled the Class 10 exams amid Covid-19 spike in the state. The class 12 exam has been postponed, the decision to conduct the exam will be taken later. "Big news: Haryana Board's 10th exam has been cancelled on the lines of CBSE. The state government has also postponed the examinations of class 12," DPR Haryana tweeted.

The class 12 exam was earlier scheduled from April 20, while class 10 exam from April 22. The admit card for the exam has already been released.

As the exams are being held amid pandemic, the students have to follow special precaution at the time of appearing in the exams, wearing face mask, and social distancing is mandatory. The parents also have to follow social distancing norms at the exam centre, as per the official notice.

The revised datesheet, once released will be available at the website- bseh.org.in. The minimum passing marks for both classes 10, 12 is 33 per cent.

