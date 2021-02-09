Image Source : PTI BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 to begin from April 20. Check details

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the dates of Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2021. The BSEH board examination will be held from April 20 till May 31. The Haryana board exams date sheet will be released on the official website-- bseh.org.in.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Details

The syllabus this year has been reduced by 30 percent and the annual examination papers will have 50 percent multiple-choice questions. The practical examinations will be conducted before the written tests and the time to solve the question paper will be two and a half hours.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Result

The exam results of BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and Class12 will be announced in the first week of July.

(With PTI Inputs)

