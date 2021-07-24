Rajasthan Board RBSE Class12 Result 2021 declared, over 99% pass

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RBSE Rajasthan Board 12 Result 2021 declared at rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2021 has been declared on Saturday (July 24) in a press conference held by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). Over 99 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.48 per cent, while 99.73 per cent in Commerce, Humanities- 99.19 per cent.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website of BSER, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Nearly, 9.5 lakh students enrolled for the class 12 exam which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan results on rajresults.nic.in

Click on Result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan Board 12 th Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

According to the newly introduced evaluation criteria, the students of class 12 will be marked on the basis of their performance in class 10 and class 11 with a weightage of 45 percent and 20 percent respectively. Internal marks and practical marks will also be given.

Rajasthan Board 12 Result 2020 data

RBSE declared the results of arts, commerce, and science streams separately last year. The pass percentage in each stream was:

Arts: 90.70 per cent

Commerce: 94.49 per cent

Science: 91.66 per cent

Rajasthan Board was one of the few boards that released the result after conducting all the exams in 2020. The Rajasthan Board exams had to be stopped midway due to the outburst Covid-19 in 2020, but the board decided to go ahead and conduct the pending exams again in 2020. The pending exams concluded on June 30 and within a week, the result is being declared.

