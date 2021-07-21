Rajasthan RBSE class 12 results to be declared on July 24

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Board Class 12 results to be declared on July 24.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare class 12 results on July 24. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra will release the result of class 12 including Science, Commerce, and Arts stream. During this, the Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Dr. DP Jaroli will also be present.

Once announced, students can check the class 12 results through the websites- rajresults.nic.in. The class 12 exams were earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

The class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10, 11 and 12.

45 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 20 per cent to class 11 performance, and another 20 per cent to class 12 internal exam marks. The practical assessment, project works will also be considered.

ALSO READ | IIMC entrance exam 2021 dates released, check application process details

RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- rajresults.nic.in Click on the result link Enter log-in credentials, registration number, roll number, date of birth Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021: Direct link

The class 12 results will be available at the website- rajresults.nic.in. Check the direct link here to get result.

ALSO READ | West Bengal WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik HS Class 12 result 2021: When, where, how to check

Latest Education News