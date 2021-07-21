West Bengal WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik HS Class 12 result 2021: When, where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uchha Madhyamik result will be available to download from 4 pm

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) will announce the result of Higher Secondary, class 12 exam on Thursday (July 22). Over 8.5 lakh students who were enrolled for the Uchha Madhyamik exam can check the class 12 result through the websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in.

According to the council, the class 12 result will be announced at 3 pm through a press conference conducted at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan. The class 12 result will be available to download from 4 pm. As the class 12 exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, the students will be assessed on the basis of scores in classes 10, 11 and 12.

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

The class 12 result will be available to download online at the websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in from 4 pm. The students can check the results through the official websites, and download it.

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HS Class 12' result link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: Direct link

Council President Mahua Das earlier said that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual test. With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

