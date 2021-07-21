IIMC entrance exam 2021 dates released, check application process details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIMC entrance exam will be held on August 29

IIMC entrance exam 2021: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication has released the dates for the entrance exam, the entrance tests for all journalism courses will be conducted on August 29. The application process has already started, interested candidates can apply online through the website- iimc.nta.ac.in till August 9.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the entrance exam in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 25 cities across the country. The entrance exam will be conducted for admission to Journalism (English), Journalism (Hindi), Radio & TV Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations.

The entrance exam will be held in two shifts- forenoon from 10 am to 12 pm, and afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance exam result will be declared on Friday (September 10). IIMC offers journalism courses at six campuses across the country- New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu.

