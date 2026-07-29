NEET UG counselling 2026 Explained: MCC announces major admission changes, check new rules

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced major changes in the NEET UG counselling process. As per MCC, no physical reporting required for candidates seeking upgrades, seat resignation facility moved online and NRI quota applicants can upload documents online. The candidates can check the details on the NEET UG counselling process on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling 2026: Check these three new rules

No physical reporting

As per MCC's new guidelines, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will no longer need to physically report to the allotted college. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remain protected in the counselling system.

Seat resignation facility

An online resignation facility for candidates has been introduced who wish to leave their allotted seats during the counselling process. Candidates can submit resignation requests within the specified deadline through the MCC counselling portal.

Online facility for NRI quota applicants

Candidates seeking NRI reservation benefits can upload their required documents through the MCC counselling portal - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling schedule 2026

NEET UG counselling schedule 2026 will be released soon, the registration is expected to begin in early August 2026. The counselling process is expected to be conducted in four rounds. These include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Stray Vacancy Round.

How to apply

Eligible candidates will have to complete online registration, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Documents required in counselling process

Here is a list of documents that are required for candidates in the counselling process:

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

For details on NEET UG counselling process 2026, please visit the official websites - mcc.nic.in.

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NEET UG counselling process 2026 Explained; know eligibility, documents required