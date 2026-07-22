MCC NEET counselling schedule soon at mcc.nic.in; check details

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET UG counselling schedule will be announced soon on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in. The counselling process is expected to be conducted in four rounds. These include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Stray Vacancy Round. "Counselling for the All-India Quota in MBBS/BDS is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State quotas are conducted by respective State authorities. Candidates should rely only on official websites - neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in and State counselling portals," NTA release read.

Who can apply?

Eligible candidates will have to complete online registration, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Can you register for more than one state?

Candidates can register for more than one state's counselling process only if they meet that state's eligibility criteria. While most states reserve 85% government medical college seats for domicile candidates, some also allow non-domicile candidates to apply for private or management quota seats. Since eligibility differs across states, candidates must check the counselling brochure before applying.

Domicile and Eligibility

Candidates should verify the following in each state's counselling brochure:

Domicile requirements

Eligibility criteria

Reservation policy

Documents required for verification

Seat matrix and participating colleges.

Documents required in counselling process

Here is a list of documents that are required for candidates in the counselling process:

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

For details on NEET UG counselling process 2026, please visit the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in, mcc.nic.in.

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