Home Ministry declares Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation under UAPA

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday designated the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Home Ministry in a post on X said, "The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content."

A gazette notification issued in this regard by MHA said, "Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country."

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) earlier found approximately 30 young men in Mumbai, all under the age of 20, who came in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti through Instagram, according to officials. Bhatti allegedly used a "gaming mission" model to identify, test, and gradually recruit these youngsters, assigning them tasks that appeared harmless at first before attempting to escalate them into more sensitive assignments.

Attempt to trap youths through daily tasks

The youths were initially given simple, task-based assignments, similar to levels in an online game, designed to test whether they would follow instructions without asking questions. The first set of tasks involved asking them to click photographs or record short videos of public places, government buildings, and police stations, which were framed deliberately as routine activity to avoid raising suspicion.

Investigation further revealed that none of the 30 Mumbai youths actually carried out these instructions. In one instance, Bhatti allegedly asked a youth to photograph a police station in Haryana. The youth never visited the location or completed the task, and officials believe no further instructions were sent to him once he ignored the assignment.

How the module was busted

While most of the identified youths refused to act, officials have flagged one case where the tasks are believed to have progressed well beyond simple reconnaissance. Krishna Mishra, 20, one of two men recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS, was allegedly instructed by Bhatti's network to film a sensitive installation.

Mishra and his co-accused, Daniyal Ashraf, were arrested for allegedly maintaining links with the Pakistan-based handlers and carrying out their work. Officials said Mishra photographed Narpoli Police Station in Bhiwandi and recorded an 18-second video of a nearby bridge, both of which were allegedly shared with handlers in Pakistan. Digital evidence recovered from the accused's phones reportedly included encrypted chats, video calls, reconnaissance footage, and records of financial transactions.

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