Ed Sheeran and rapper Macklemore controversy explained: What did the Perfect singer say in his defence?

Singer Ed Sheeran and American rapper Macklemore are the newsmakers of the day. More so, after the Perfect singer addressed the controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal from his US tour. Sheeran said the decision was made by the promoter and not by him, as the remaining support artists later announced their exit from the tour. Here is all you need to know.

What happened at Macklemore's show?

The issue began after rapper Macklemore made pro-Palestinian remarks during a September 4 performance at Ed Sheeran's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He also performed 'Hind's Hall', a song supporting pro-Palestinian protesters and criticising Israel's military action in Gaza, while footage showing destruction in Gaza played on screen.

Macklemore was later removed from the tour. The decision drew further attention after the other supporting artists also chose to leave.

How did Ed Sheeran respond?

Now, Ed Sheeran addressed the situation in a six-slide statement on Instagram. He said he wanted to "set out some facts" about what happened. "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran said on Instagram.

He added that he did not want to disappoint fans who had made plans for the shows. He also said he would not abandon the touring crew, musicians and other support acts who depend on the tour for work.

Sheeran said he had spoken with venues "at length all week to try and build a bridge". However, he said the promoters, Messina Touring Group, ultimately decided to remove Macklemore from the line-up.

"I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed. If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change. There are different approaches to being an advocate for change," he added. Sheeran also clarified that Macklemore, like his other support acts, had been allowed to choose his own setlist. Take a look at the singer's statement here:

Following Macklemore's removal, the remaining support acts also announced that they would no longer continue with the tour. Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Danish band Lukas Graham were among those who exited. Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, also announced his departure and said: "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed." Irish folk band Beoga, who perform with Sheeran on stage every night, also dropped out.

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