Jaismine Lamboria assures 10th boxing medal, helps India create history at Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi:

Star boxer Jaismine Lamboria stormed into the semifinals of the 57kg weight category at the Commonwealth Games with a win over England's Elise Glynn to assure India of its 10th boxing medal on Wednesday, July 29. The victory propelled India to its best-ever performance in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, as this is now the most prolific edition for the sport in the history of the quadrennial event. India's previous best performance at the Commonwealth Games came in 2018 when the contingent bagged nine medals.

Lamboria, the featherweight world champion, unleashed the power of her punches on Glynn in the quarterfinal, turning heads with her power and precision. She bagged the opening round by a split decision of 3-2, and it stayed 3-2 in her favour in the second round too. But she outplayed her opponent completely in the third and final round, taking it 5-0 and winning the bout 4-1 in the end.

Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist from 2022, will now be up against Lesotho boxer Rapelang Maselela in the semi-finals as she looks to improve the colour of the medal won in Birmingham four years ago. The Bhiwani-born boxer is also a world champion in the featherweight category from 2025. She also has two World Cup golds in the same weight category. Lamboria also holds the special honour of being the first Indian female boxer to be inducted into the Indian Army.

India's 10th boxing medal, sixth of the day

Lamboria's medal was the 10th that the Indian boxers have assured at the ongoing Glasgow Games. This was the sixth confirmed medal for the day as all the previous five pugilists made it to the semifinals as well. It all started with Sakshi Choudhary, who defeated Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers in the women's 51kg quarterfinal to move into the semis.

Arundhati Choudhary and Sachin Siwach followed suit with their wins in their respective quarterfinals. Arundhati defeated New Zealand's Morgan Henderson in the 70kg quarterfinals with a hard-fought 3-1 win, while Youth World Champion Sachin got the better of Botswana’s Treasure Moremi 5-0 in a lop-sided contest in the men's 60kg quarterfinals.

Ankush, Narender confirm two more medals

Later, Ankush and Narendra Berwal confirmed two more medals in boxing for India. Ankush moved into the semifinals in the Men's 80kg quarterfinal with a 5-0 win over Seychelles' Jade Micock. Narendra Berwal also confirmed a medal at the Glasgow Games after he beat Samoa's Michael Seko 3-2 by a split decision in the men's 90+kg quarterfinals. Before these six boxers, Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg) also confirmed their medals in Glasgow.

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