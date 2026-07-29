Rahul Gandhi slams anti-paper leak bill, calls it a band-aid when 'students need surgery' | Top Quotes

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dismissed the anti-paper leak amendment bill as an inadequate response to the recurring examination paper leak crisis, arguing that the legislation fails to address the structural flaws in India's examination system. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said the proposed law was "like a band-aid" when students were demanding a complete overhaul of the examination system.

He also questioned the government's emphasis on harsher punishments, pointing out that no one had been convicted under the existing law. Gandhi further accused Home Minister Amit Shah of avoiding the debate in Parliament because he was "guilty" and unable to answer questions over the police action against students protesting in Delhi.

Top quotes from Rahul Gandhi's press conference:

The anti-paper leak bill offers only a temporary solution and failed to address the deep-rooted problems plaguing the examination system. "Students are demanding comprehensive reforms rather than incremental legislative changes."

The government's focus on increasing punishment was misplaced when authorities had failed to secure convictions under the current legal framework.

The home minister stayed away from the debate because he could not defend the police action against students protesting over the paper leak issue.

Referring to the police action in Delhi, Gandhi said Amit Shah was either directly responsible for the use of force or was unaware of what was happening under his ministry. "In either case, he has to go," Gandhi said, adding that every student allegedly assaulted during the protests deserved accountability.

My issue is that where our students, open-minded people, ask questions, were brutalised on the streets of Delhi. They were shot with pellet guns.

I have seen the AIIMS medical certificate; you can see a police officer slapping a minor.

The brutalisation of our students is a fundamental issue, the Bajrang Dal is being mobilised against them to frighten them. So that they do not do this type of thing again..."

Opposition is not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha. I was asked to apologise, but I will never ever apologise to the BJP, RSS or any other person.

The Prime Minister thinks that just because he puts a phone in front of his face, he can communicate with Gen Z.

The problem is your image. The problem is what you have done to these students. The problem is how you have destroyed their future. The problem is what you have done to the economy. That's the problem. And that image is gone.

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