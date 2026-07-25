After DU and JNU, Jamia appeals to students to 'refrain from any activity that is not in keeping with law'

New Delhi:

After national capital's two central universities - Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University issued advisories for students amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, now Jamia Millia Islamia has appealed to its students to "refrain from any activity that is not in keeping with the law. All are advised to act responsibly and exercise caution. Stay focused on your studies and academic responsibilities and be resolute in fulfilling your primary goal of achieving academic excellence and building a bright career."

"You are our greatest asset, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping you realise your dreams so that you can contribute positively to society and make your families and JMI proud," the university's post on X reads.

JNU's advisory for students

Earlier JNU urged students to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi in its advisory. In an official post on X, JNU said, "All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."

"Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship," it added.

DU's appeal to students

Delhi University has appealed to students to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. The DU's post on official X handle reads, "dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities." Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation, it added.

NTA sacks 47 officials

NTA has terminated 47 of its officials and further action is expected against many others, said sources on Friday. As part of its major overhaul and the restructuring of the agency, the NTA will also take legal and criminal actions against some of the officials. Sources told India TV that more "reformative actions" will further be taken in the future, adding that the outsourcing model will also be revamped.

Union Cabinet clears anti-paper leak bill

The NTA action comes hours after the Union Cabinet cleared a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments in paper leak cases. The bill was cleared following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House complex earlier in the day, and it will be presented in the Parliament next week. The bill will amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and it proposes a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 10 crore in case of organised paper leaks.

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'Refrain from visiting gatherings at Jantar Mantar...', JNU issues advisory for students