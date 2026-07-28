Schools to be closed in Maharashtra's Nagpur tomorrow due to heavy rainfall alert

Nagpur:

Schools and educational institutions will be closed in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday, July 29 in view of IMD's Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Nagpur district administration today declared holiday for all schools, colleges, anganwadis, and coaching classes across the city tomorrow.

According to the order issued by District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Kumar Ashirwad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Nagpur between July 28 and July 30. The city has already recorded over 108 mm of rainfall within a few hours, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas, reported news agency ANI.

Will schools in Delhi-NCR be closed tomorrow?

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing red alert for the city for the next few hours. Will schools in Delhi and parts of NCR areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad be closed on Wednesday due to heavy downpour conditions? The students and parents are advised to check the DOE Delhi notifications on schools closure before planning to reach their schools tomorrow.

As per the updates from the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm.

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday, Ridge recorded 19.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Lodi Road at 11.5 mm, Safdarjung at 8.0 mm, Ayanagar at 3.8 mm, while Palam recorded no rainfall during the period. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal. The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 77 at 9 am in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

School holidays tomorrow due to Guru Purnima

For Guru Purnima which is scheduled to fall on July 29, schools and colleges are likely to be closed in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh.

Other school holiday in July

Schools in Punjab, Haryana are likely to remain closed on July 31 to mark the Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day.

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Rath Yatra, Guru Purnima; check list of school holidays in July