No proof of engine damage, mileage decline in vehicles due to E20: Centre tells Parliament citing studies

New Delhi:

The Centre on Wednesday told Parliament that concerns over engine damage or reduced fuel efficiency due to the use of E20 petrol have not been substantiated by any scientific study.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the phased rollout of E20 petrol was preceded by extensive scientific studies, field trials and consultations with expert bodies to assess its impact on vehicles.

Gadkari said a joint study by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) evaluated the impact of E20 fuel on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

According to the minister, the studies found no need to modify engines in cars or two-wheelers. Even legacy vehicles, he said, did not show any significant decline in performance or abnormal wear and tear when operated on E20 fuel.

Only older BS-III vehicles may require minor replacements

The minister said no issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility or plastic compatibility.

However, he noted that testing on BS-III vehicles introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016 indicated that some rubber components and gaskets may require replacement. He said these can be easily addressed during routine vehicle servicing.

Mileage depends on multiple factors: Government

Responding to concerns over fuel efficiency, Gadkari said automobile manufacturers and vehicle testing agencies have clarified that vehicle mileage is influenced by several factors beyond fuel type alone.

He added that the findings were backed by scientific assessments and consultations conducted before the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol.

Opposition raises compatibility and consumer protection concerns

The introduction of E20 petrol, comprising 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, has faced criticism from opposition parties and consumer groups, particularly over its impact on older vehicles not originally designed for higher ethanol blends.

Critics have questioned vehicle compatibility, flagged the possibility of reduced fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs, and sought clarity on liability in case of engine or fuel-system damage. Opposition parties have also demanded greater transparency on consumer safeguards.

Gadkari said an Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by NITI Aayog in December 2020 comprehensively examined issues related to vehicle compatibility and fuel efficiency. The committee's "Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25", released in June 2021, was prepared after consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and agricultural experts.

The report examined engine calibration, material compatibility, fuel systems, drivability, durability, emissions and fuel efficiency before recommending the introduction of E20 fuel.

E20 rollout backed by years of testing

The government said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has followed a phased, scientifically validated and consultative approach. India began ethanol blending with a pilot project in 2001, followed by the introduction of E5 fuel in 2006. While blending remained low until 2013-14, it has since been gradually increased after expanding production capacity, infrastructure and the regulatory framework.

Before E20 was introduced in April 2026, authorities conducted extensive laboratory studies, durability trials and field validation covering engine durability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions, fuel economy and overall vehicle performance.

BS, or Bharat Stage, refers to India's emission standards that regulate pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and particulate matter emitted by vehicles.

Also Read:

E20 petrol may impact rubber parts of some BS-III vehicles, Nitin Gadkari tells Parliament