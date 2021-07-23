Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 tomorrow: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan board class 12 result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at 4 pm.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021:The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the result of class 12 exam on Saturday (July 24). Education Minister Govind Dotasra will release the result of class 12 including Science, Commerce, and Arts stream through a press conference at 4 pm.

The BSER result for all streams including Arts, Science, and Commerce will be declared at the same time. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official webiste of BSER, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Candidates can also check the Rajasthan Board 12 Result 2021 at rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan results on rajresults.nic.in

Click on Result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: Number of students applied

Nearly, 9.5 lakh students enrolled for the class 12 exam which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave. According to the evaluation criteria, the students of class 12 will be marked on the basis of their performance in class 10 and class 11 with a weightage of 45 percent and 20 percent respectively. Internal marks and practical marks will also be given.

