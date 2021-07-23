BSE Odisha 10th Exam 2021 admit card out: 15,151 students apply for offline exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSE Odisha class 10 exam 2021 admit card has been released.

BSE Odisha class 10 admit card 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) has released the admit card for the class 10 exam. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- bseodisha.ac.in. More than 15,151 students have applied to appear for the class 10 exam through offline mode. The exam has been scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2021.

A press release issued by the board on Thursday, i.e., July 22, 2021, confirmed the date of conducting the exam. The release also confirmed that the evaluation process for Odisha class 10 exam 2021 will be started from August 6.

BSE class 10 exam 2021: Cancelled

The state government had cancelled this year’s matriculation examination in view of the pandemic and accordingly, the BSE last month had declared that nearly 98 per cent of the students, who had filled up the forms, passed the examination in different grades based on an alternative method of assessment of the students as well as their school's past performances.

However, several students from across the state, particularly from private schools alleged that they have been awarded marks below their standard and expectations.

BSE class 10 exam 2021: Controversy around evaluation method

Questioning the controversial method of evaluation, many students staged state-wide protests criticising the role of the BSE, which had tweaked with the marks of some students submitted by their respective school teachers.

Faced with all-around criticisms, the BSE in a face-saving tactic announced to hold the offline examinations for the discontented students giving just four weeks time for the students to prepare and write the examination physically at the examination centres.

The Board has also decided that the marks secured by the students in the offline examination will be final.

- With inputs from PTI

